Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 13,776 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,776 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EZU. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000.

Shares of EZU stock opened at $42.24 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.04. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12 month low of $36.77 and a 12 month high of $47.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

