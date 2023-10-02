Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 1,679 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at $33,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.0 %

PNC stock opened at $122.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $48.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.24. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.31 and a 52 week high of $170.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.05. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 21.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PNC shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.78.

Get Our Latest Research Report on The PNC Financial Services Group

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.