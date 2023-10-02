Global Retirement Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 79,492.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 341,345,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,413,985,000 after purchasing an additional 340,916,185 shares in the last quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $358,105,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 99,822.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,287,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,871,000 after buying an additional 3,284,166 shares during the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $159,604,000. Finally, Kensington Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $112,277,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK opened at $90.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.49. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $86.28 and a 52 week high of $94.83.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

