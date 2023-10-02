Global Retirement Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,334,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,209,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,373,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,190,691,000 after acquiring an additional 368,425 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,228,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $802,831,000 after acquiring an additional 208,561 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,558,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 104,493.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,615,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611,275 shares in the last quarter. 62.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $54.08 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.98. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.59 and a 52 week high of $85.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.62). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 45.21%. The company had revenue of $452.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $1.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 119.89%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WPC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.60.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $23 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,475 net lease properties covering approximately 180 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, as of June 30, 2023.

