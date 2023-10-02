Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 128 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 175,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,840,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 15,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,190,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 98,818.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,922,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,451,792,000 after buying an additional 15,906,784 shares during the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (down from $530.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. HSBC began coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $560.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.86.

Deere & Company Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE DE opened at $377.38 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $411.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $397.20. Deere & Company has a one year low of $333.66 and a one year high of $450.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 33.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,444,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

