Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $1.63 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,159,047,000 after purchasing an additional 158,312,614 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,447,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,363,000 after acquiring an additional 746,459 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,871,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 686,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,492,000 after acquiring an additional 207,857 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,665,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,939,000 after buying an additional 206,035 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VBR opened at $159.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.21 and a fifty-two week high of $178.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.86 and a 200 day moving average of $161.64.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

