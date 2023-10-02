Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 2,423 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,765 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,423 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 0.6% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $13,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Sather Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 9,125 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 6,470 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in Tesla by 14.1% in the second quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,180 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 26.8% during the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total value of $2,565,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $16,638,680.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $1,113,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,089,733.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total value of $2,565,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,638,680.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,315 shares of company stock valued at $13,705,755 in the last three months. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSLA opened at $250.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.20 billion, a PE ratio of 70.88, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.64.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tesla from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.60.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

