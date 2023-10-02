Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Separately, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Gold Fields from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gold Fields presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.75.

NYSE:GFI opened at $10.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Gold Fields has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $17.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.01.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.1711 per share. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Gold Fields by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Gold Fields by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Gold Fields in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Gold Fields in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Gold Fields in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 20.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

