Golden State Equity Partners Acquires 8,304 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Golden State Equity Partners grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 81.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,304 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,949,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,895,144,000 after buying an additional 2,680,850 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,604,575,000 after acquiring an additional 123,254,064 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,871,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,084,883,000 after purchasing an additional 520,794 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,788,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,592,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,218,954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580,247 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $117.58 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $87.31 and a one year high of $120.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $470.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.05.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company’s revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.14 EPS. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.12%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.17.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

