Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Has $2.03 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC decreased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.8% of Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 12,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 11,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 8,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.3% during the first quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $117.58 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $87.31 and a twelve month high of $120.70. The company has a market cap of $470.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.05.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 29.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Wolfe Research cut Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Redburn Partners raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.17.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

