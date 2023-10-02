H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the August 31st total of 829,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 338,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on FUL. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on H.B. Fuller from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on H.B. Fuller in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at H.B. Fuller

Institutional Trading of H.B. Fuller

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Robert J. Martsching sold 5,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total value of $384,750.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,741.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other H.B. Fuller news, CAO Traci L. Jensen sold 22,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.47, for a total value of $1,628,729.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,576 shares in the company, valued at $755,866.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Robert J. Martsching sold 5,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total transaction of $384,750.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,621 shares in the company, valued at $911,741.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,961 shares of company stock valued at $3,624,198. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FUL. Luminus Management LLC raised its stake in H.B. Fuller by 133.4% during the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 183,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,107,000 after buying an additional 104,755 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in H.B. Fuller by 150.7% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 105,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,556,000 after buying an additional 63,524 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in H.B. Fuller by 5.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 999,922 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $68,445,000 after buying an additional 55,005 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,347,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in H.B. Fuller by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 353,561 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,322,000 after buying an additional 28,187 shares in the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H.B. Fuller Stock Performance

H.B. Fuller stock opened at $68.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.54 and its 200-day moving average is $68.04. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.24. H.B. Fuller has a 12 month low of $60.10 and a 12 month high of $81.41.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $900.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.04 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that H.B. Fuller will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

H.B. Fuller Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.83%.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

