Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) Short Interest Update

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,600 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the August 31st total of 102,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of HCDI stock opened at $1.41 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.36. The company has a market cap of $3.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.81. Harbor Custom Development has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $21.60.

Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($3.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($3.86). The business had revenue of $19.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.40 million. Harbor Custom Development had a negative return on equity of 136.99% and a negative net margin of 51.12%. Analysts expect that Harbor Custom Development will post -11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harbor Custom Development, Inc operates as a real estate development company in Washington, California, Texas, and Florida. The company is involved in land development cycle, which includes land acquisition, entitlement, development, and construction of project infrastructure; single and multi-family vertical construction; and marketing and sale of various residential projects.

