Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Hasbro from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Hasbro from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Hasbro from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Hasbro stock opened at $66.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of -35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Hasbro has a 12 month low of $45.75 and a 12 month high of $73.57.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hasbro will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -151.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hasbro

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Hasbro by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

