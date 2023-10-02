HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV)

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock.

Elevation Oncology Trading Down 2.0 %

Elevation Oncology stock opened at $0.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 13.00 and a current ratio of 13.00. The firm has a market cap of $28.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.33. Elevation Oncology has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $5.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.85.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.09). On average, research analysts predict that Elevation Oncology will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elevation Oncology

Elevation Oncology Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Elevation Oncology in the second quarter worth $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Elevation Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Elevation Oncology by 427.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 18,107 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Elevation Oncology by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Elevation Oncology by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 13,936 shares during the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elevation Oncology, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead candidate is EO-3021, an antibody-drug conjugate designed to target Claudin 18.2, a clinically validated molecular target.

