HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV)

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock.
Elevation Oncology Trading Down 2.0 %
Elevation Oncology stock opened at $0.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 13.00 and a current ratio of 13.00. The firm has a market cap of $28.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.33. Elevation Oncology has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $5.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.85.
Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.09). On average, research analysts predict that Elevation Oncology will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elevation Oncology
Elevation Oncology Company Profile
Elevation Oncology, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead candidate is EO-3021, an antibody-drug conjugate designed to target Claudin 18.2, a clinically validated molecular target.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Elevation Oncology
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- Will the Energy Sector Continue to Outshine the Market?
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/25 – 9/29
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
Receive News & Ratings for Elevation Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevation Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.