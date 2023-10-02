Head-To-Head Analysis: 1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB) & Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI)

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Free Report) and 1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Financial Institutions and 1st Capital Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Financial Institutions $242.38 million 1.07 $56.57 million $3.31 5.08 1st Capital Bancorp $38.16 million 1.47 $8.58 million $1.02 9.92

Financial Institutions has higher revenue and earnings than 1st Capital Bancorp. Financial Institutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 1st Capital Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Financial Institutions 18.11% 13.27% 0.89% 1st Capital Bancorp 14.43% N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Financial Institutions and 1st Capital Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Financial Institutions and 1st Capital Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Financial Institutions 0 2 0 0 2.00 1st Capital Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Financial Institutions presently has a consensus price target of $24.50, suggesting a potential upside of 45.57%. Given Financial Institutions’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Financial Institutions is more favorable than 1st Capital Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

Financial Institutions has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1st Capital Bancorp has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.9% of Financial Institutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.9% of 1st Capital Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Financial Institutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Financial Institutions beats 1st Capital Bancorp on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc. operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts, as well as NOW accounts. Its loan products include term loans and lines of credit; short and medium-term commercial loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment; commercial business loans to the agricultural industry; commercial mortgage loans; one-to-four family residential mortgage loans, home improvement loans, closed-end home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans, such as automobile, secured installment, and personal loans. The company also provides personal insurance products, including automobile, homeowners, boat, recreational vehicle, landlord, and umbrella coverage; commercial insurance comprising property, liability, automobile, inland marine, workers compensation, bonds, crop, and umbrella insurance products; and financial services, such as life and disability insurance, medicare supplements, long-term care, annuities, mutual funds, and retirement programs. In addition, it offers customized investment advisory, wealth management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services, as well as operates a real estate investment trust that holds residential mortgages and commercial real estate loans. Financial Institutions, Inc. was founded in 1817 and is headquartered in Warsaw, New York.

About 1st Capital Bancorp

1st Capital Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Capital Bank that provides various banking products and services for businesses, professionals, real estate investors, family commercial entities, and individuals in the Central Coast region of California. It offers checking, saving, money market, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement and health savings accounts; and other services including debit cards, check orders, and cannabis banking services. The company also provides lending services, which includes business, agriculture, and wine industry lending; commercial real estate and personal loans; and small business administration loans, and government guaranteed lending solutions. In addition, it offers electronic banking services including online services, such as personal and business online banking; and cash management services comprising ACH origination, online wire transfer, positive pay, merchant card, and remote deposit capture services. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Salinas, California.

