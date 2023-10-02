Head-To-Head Analysis: Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) vs. GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMGW)

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMGW – Get Free Report) and Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for GCM Grosvenor and Bridge Investment Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GCM Grosvenor 0 0 0 0 N/A Bridge Investment Group 0 2 4 0 2.67

Bridge Investment Group has a consensus target price of $15.08, indicating a potential upside of 63.95%. Given Bridge Investment Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bridge Investment Group is more favorable than GCM Grosvenor.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GCM Grosvenor $443.77 million N/A N/A N/A N/A Bridge Investment Group $409.05 million 0.75 $27.27 million ($0.08) -115.00

This table compares GCM Grosvenor and Bridge Investment Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Bridge Investment Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GCM Grosvenor.

Profitability

This table compares GCM Grosvenor and Bridge Investment Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GCM Grosvenor N/A N/A N/A Bridge Investment Group 0.24% 3.38% 1.72%

Dividends

GCM Grosvenor pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 141.9%. Bridge Investment Group pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. Bridge Investment Group pays out -850.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.4% of Bridge Investment Group shares are held by institutional investors. 65.9% of Bridge Investment Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bridge Investment Group beats GCM Grosvenor on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GCM Grosvenor

gcm grosvenor is a global alternative asset management firm with approximately $50 billion in assets under management in hedge fund strategies, private equity, infrastructure, real estate and multi-asset class solutions. it is one of the largest, most diversified independent alternative asset management firms worldwide. gcm grosvenor has offered alternative investment solutions since 1971. the firm is headquartered in chicago, with offices in new york, los angeles, london, tokyo, hong kong and seoul, serving a global client base of institutional and high net worth investors. gcm grosvenor specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs. the firm also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution. offerings include multi-manager portfolios as well as portfolios of direct investments and co-investments.

About Bridge Investment Group

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

