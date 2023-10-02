Head to Head Analysis: Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) & EQ (OTCMKTS:CYPXF)

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) and EQ (OTCMKTS:CYPXF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Interpublic Group of Companies and EQ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interpublic Group of Companies 8.70% 29.72% 6.21% EQ N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Interpublic Group of Companies and EQ’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Interpublic Group of Companies $10.81 billion 1.02 $938.00 million $2.41 11.89 EQ N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Interpublic Group of Companies has higher revenue and earnings than EQ.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Interpublic Group of Companies and EQ, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Interpublic Group of Companies 0 4 3 0 2.43 EQ 0 0 0 0 N/A

Interpublic Group of Companies presently has a consensus price target of $38.50, indicating a potential upside of 34.33%. Given Interpublic Group of Companies’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Interpublic Group of Companies is more favorable than EQ.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.4% of Interpublic Group of Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.1% of EQ shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Interpublic Group of Companies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Interpublic Group of Companies beats EQ on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names. The Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions segment offers advertising, corporate, and brand identity services; and strategic consulting. Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions segment provides public relations and other specialized communications services, events, sports and entertainment marketing, and strategic consulting. The company was formerly known as McCann-Erickson Incorporated and changed its name to The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. in `January 1961. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About EQ

EQ Inc. provides real-time technology and advance analytics in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its products include Atom, a proprietary programmatic media buying platform, which enables companies to purchase targeted media for its clients to influence consumer behavior; and LOCUS, a proprietary automated data processing technology that enables companies to manage data at scale and enrich that data with proprietary first party and third-party data sets, as well as Paymi, a cloud-based marketing platform that uses card linking technology to enable consumers to receive cash-back rewards for credit and debit card transactions. The company also provides integrated digital marketing solutions. It serves advertising and marketing, automotive, insurance, media and telco, retail, real estate, and other industries. The company was formerly known as Cyberplex Inc. and changed its name to EQ Inc. in June 2013. EQ Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

