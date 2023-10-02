Head to Head Analysis: RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RKAGY) vs. Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT)

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RKAGY – Get Free Report) and Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft and Joint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A Joint 2.81% 9.35% 3.32%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft and Joint’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A $4.50 1.50 Joint $101.91 million 1.30 $1.18 million $0.21 42.81

Analyst Ratings

Joint has higher revenue and earnings than RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft. RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Joint, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft and Joint, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 0 0 N/A Joint 0 3 1 0 2.25

Joint has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 133.59%. Given Joint’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Joint is more favorable than RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.6% of Joint shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Joint shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Joint beats RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, offers in-patient, semi-patient, and outpatient healthcare services in Germany. Its hospitals offer treatment services, including rehabilitation, ophthalmology, pregnancies and births, accident surgery, dentistry, tumors, neurological conditions, and treatment of thoracic, lung, vascular, nerves and the skeletal system, and heart diseases. The company was founded in 1973 and is based in Bad Neustadt an der Saale, Germany.

About Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States. The Joint Corp. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

