Head-To-Head Analysis: Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) & TranSwitch (OTCMKTS:TXCCQ)

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) and TranSwitch (OTCMKTS:TXCCQ – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Silicon Motion Technology and TranSwitch’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silicon Motion Technology 12.24% 11.94% 9.23% TranSwitch N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Silicon Motion Technology and TranSwitch’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silicon Motion Technology $716.00 million 2.39 $172.51 million $2.63 19.49 TranSwitch N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Silicon Motion Technology has higher revenue and earnings than TranSwitch.

62.6% of Silicon Motion Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Silicon Motion Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of TranSwitch shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Silicon Motion Technology and TranSwitch, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silicon Motion Technology 0 1 5 0 2.83 TranSwitch 0 0 0 0 N/A

Silicon Motion Technology presently has a consensus price target of $86.43, indicating a potential upside of 68.64%. Given Silicon Motion Technology’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Silicon Motion Technology is more favorable than TranSwitch.

Risk & Volatility

Silicon Motion Technology has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TranSwitch has a beta of -2.72, meaning that its stock price is 372% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Silicon Motion Technology beats TranSwitch on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications. It markets its controllers under the SMI brand; enterprise-grade SSDs under the Shannon Systems brand; and single-chip industrial-grade SSDs under the FerriSSD, Ferri-eMMC, and Ferri-UFS brands. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales personnel and independent electronics distributors to NAND flash makers, module makers, hyperscalers, and OEMs. It operates in Taiwan, the United States, Korea, China, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

About TranSwitch

TranSwitch Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and supplies integrated circuit and intellectual property solutions that provide functionality for voice, data, and video communications equipment for the customer premises and network infrastructure markets. The company provides integrated multi-core network processor system-on-a-chip (SoC) solutions for fixed, 3G and 4G mobile, VoIP, and multimedia applications. It offers converged network infrastructure products, including infrastructure VoIP processors for wire-line and wireless carrier equipment; access VoIP processors; and EoS/EoPDH mappers and framers for carriers to transport data traffic over SONET, SDH, and PDH networks. The company also offers broadband customer premises equipment, such as connectivity solutions comprising HDMI, DisplayPort, MHL, HDP, Ethernet IP cores, and MHDP transceivers for consumer electronics, home network equipment, and industrial and automotive applications; and multi-service SoCs for customer premises equipment that support telephone voice, fax, and routing functionality over broadband access networks. TranSwitch Corporation sells its products to public network system original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), WAN and LAN equipment OEMs, Internet-oriented OEMs, and communications test and performance measurement equipment OEMs; and government, universities, and private laboratories. The company offers its products directly in North America, Taiwan, China, Japan, Korea, and Europe, as well as through a network of distributors in North America, Asia, and Europe. TranSwitch Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Shelton, Connecticut. On November 21, 2013, TranSwitch Corporation filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Connecticut.

