Head to Head Comparison: electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) versus Guided Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GTHP)

Guided Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GTHP) and electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.2% of electroCore shares are owned by institutional investors. 66.8% of Guided Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of electroCore shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Guided Therapeutics has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, electroCore has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guided Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A electroCore 0 0 4 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Guided Therapeutics and electroCore, as reported by MarketBeat.

electroCore has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 64.74%. Given electroCore’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe electroCore is more favorable than Guided Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Guided Therapeutics and electroCore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guided Therapeutics N/A N/A -171.00% electroCore -202.57% -151.29% -101.48%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Guided Therapeutics and electroCore’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guided Therapeutics $10,000.00 858.17 -$4.34 million N/A N/A electroCore $8.59 million 4.24 -$22.16 million ($4.69) -1.29

Guided Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than electroCore.

Summary

electroCore beats Guided Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Guided Therapeutics

Guided Therapeutics, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on developing medical devices. It focuses on the commercialization of LuViva, a non-invasive cervical cancer detection device that identifies cervical cancers and precancers painlessly, non-invasively, and at the point-of-care by scanning the cervix with light, then analyzing the light reflected and fluorescent light. The company was formerly known as SpectRx, Inc. and changed its name to Guided Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2008. Guided Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Norcross, Georgia.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc., a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults; Truvaga for the support of general health and wellbeing; and TAC-STIM, a form of nVNS for human performance. Its lead product is gammaCore Sapphire, a rechargeable and reloadable handheld device for regular or intermittent use over many years. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Rockaway, New Jersey.

