Head to Head Contrast: Table Trac (OTCMKTS:TBTC) & Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Table Trac (OTCMKTS:TBTC – Get Free Report) and Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Table Trac and Playa Hotels & Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Table Trac N/A N/A N/A Playa Hotels & Resorts 4.99% 14.19% 4.65%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Table Trac and Playa Hotels & Resorts’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Table Trac N/A N/A N/A $0.09 47.69 Playa Hotels & Resorts $856.26 million 1.25 $56.71 million $0.30 24.13

Analyst Recommendations

Playa Hotels & Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Table Trac. Playa Hotels & Resorts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Table Trac, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Table Trac and Playa Hotels & Resorts, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Table Trac 0 0 0 0 N/A Playa Hotels & Resorts 1 0 3 0 2.50

Playa Hotels & Resorts has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 51.93%. Given Playa Hotels & Resorts’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Playa Hotels & Resorts is more favorable than Table Trac.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.2% of Table Trac shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.2% of Playa Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Table Trac shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Playa Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Playa Hotels & Resorts beats Table Trac on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Table Trac

Table Trac, Inc. designs, develops, and sells casino information and management systems in the United States, Australia, Japan, the Caribbean, and Central and South America. The company offers Table Trac, an information and management system that automates and monitors the operations of casino table game operations, as well as adds functionality to related casino system modules for guest rewards and loyalty club, marketing analysis, guest service, promotions, administration/management, vault/cage management, and audit/accounting tasks. It also provides system sales services comprising installation, custom casino system configuration, and training; and technical support services to casinos. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

