Head-To-Head Contrast: Vox Royalty (NASDAQ:VOXR) & Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) and Vox Royalty (NASDAQ:VOXR) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Osisko Gold Royalties and Vox Royalty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osisko Gold Royalties -43.40% 7.14% 5.98% Vox Royalty -5.35% -1.59% -1.34%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Osisko Gold Royalties and Vox Royalty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Osisko Gold Royalties 0 1 0 0 2.00 Vox Royalty 0 0 1 0 3.00

Dividends

Osisko Gold Royalties currently has a consensus target price of $20.63, suggesting a potential upside of 75.53%. Given Osisko Gold Royalties’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Osisko Gold Royalties is more favorable than Vox Royalty.

Osisko Gold Royalties pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Vox Royalty pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Osisko Gold Royalties pays out -42.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Vox Royalty pays out -200.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Osisko Gold Royalties has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Vox Royalty is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.8% of Osisko Gold Royalties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.3% of Vox Royalty shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Osisko Gold Royalties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Osisko Gold Royalties and Vox Royalty’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osisko Gold Royalties $167.54 million 12.98 -$91.35 million ($0.42) -27.98 Vox Royalty $11.08 million 8.89 $330,000.00 ($0.02) -101.00

Vox Royalty has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Osisko Gold Royalties. Vox Royalty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Osisko Gold Royalties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Osisko Gold Royalties beats Vox Royalty on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada. In addition, it is involved in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mining projects. It primarily explores for precious metals, including gold, silver, diamond, and others. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Montreal, Canada.

About Vox Royalty

Vox Royalty Corp. operates as a mining royalty and streaming company. The company holds a portfolio of 62 royalties and streaming assets, as well as 2 royalty options. It operates in Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, the United States, Madagascar, the Cayman Islands, and Nigeria. Vox Royalty Corp. was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

