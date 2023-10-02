Head to Head Survey: Solitron Devices (OTCMKTS:SODI) & Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Solitron Devices (OTCMKTS:SODI – Get Free Report) and Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Solitron Devices and Ichor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Solitron Devices alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solitron Devices N/A N/A N/A $0.32 30.90 Ichor $1.28 billion 0.71 $72.80 million $0.78 39.69

Ichor has higher revenue and earnings than Solitron Devices. Solitron Devices is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ichor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solitron Devices 0 0 0 0 N/A Ichor 0 1 5 0 2.83

This is a summary of recent ratings for Solitron Devices and Ichor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Ichor has a consensus price target of $38.83, suggesting a potential upside of 25.43%. Given Ichor’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ichor is more favorable than Solitron Devices.

Profitability

This table compares Solitron Devices and Ichor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solitron Devices N/A N/A N/A Ichor 2.11% 9.38% 5.16%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.3% of Solitron Devices shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.7% of Ichor shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.0% of Solitron Devices shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Ichor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ichor beats Solitron Devices on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solitron Devices

(Get Free Report)

Solitron Devices, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets solid-state semiconductor components and related devices primarily for the military and aerospace markets. The company offers various bipolar and metal oxide semiconductor (MOS) power transistors, power and control hybrids, junction and power MOS field effect transistors, field effect transistors, and other related products. It also provides joint army/navy transistors, diodes, and standard military drawings voltage regulators. The company's semiconductor products are used as components of military, commercial, and aerospace electronic equipment, such as ground and airborne radar systems, power distribution systems, missiles, missile control systems, satellites, and space applications, as well as for non-military, scientific, and industrial applications. It operates in the United States, Canada, Latin America, the Far East, and the Middle East. The company was incorporated in 1959 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About Ichor

(Get Free Report)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning. In addition, it manufactures precision machined components, weldments, electron beam, laser-welded components, precision vacuum and hydrogen brazing, surface treatment technologies, and other proprietary products. The company primarily markets its products to equipment OEMs in the semiconductor equipment in Japan. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Solitron Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solitron Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.