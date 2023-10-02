HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR) Short Interest Down 21.2% in September

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,100 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the August 31st total of 57,200 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of HeartCore Enterprises from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HeartCore Enterprises

HeartCore Enterprises Trading Down 0.4 %

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in HeartCore Enterprises stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. ( NASDAQ:HTCR Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 37,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of HeartCore Enterprises at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HTCR opened at $0.99 on Monday. HeartCore Enterprises has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $3.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $5.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million. HeartCore Enterprises had a negative net margin of 13.70% and a negative return on equity of 25.75%. On average, analysts anticipate that HeartCore Enterprises will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

HeartCore Enterprises Company Profile

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc, a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement.

Further Reading

