Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Director Sells $1,088,122.42 in Stock

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) Director Hans Helmerich sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $1,088,122.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,340,288 shares in the company, valued at $56,908,628.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HP opened at $42.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.41 and a fifty-two week high of $54.45.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $723.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.05 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 14.98%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Helmerich & Payne Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.25%.

HP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HP

Institutional Trading of Helmerich & Payne

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the second quarter worth about $258,000. BOKF NA raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 121.5% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 22,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 12,147 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 50.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 31,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 10,455 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 28.3% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 76,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 16,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 6.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 360,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,794,000 after acquiring an additional 21,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile



Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Stories

