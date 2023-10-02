Highview Capital Management LLC DE Sells 500 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,729 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 8,083 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.6% in the second quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,629 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.7% in the second quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $3,649,456.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,622.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $26,785.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,408.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $3,649,456.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,622.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,648 shares of company stock worth $14,945,452. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $131.85 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.29. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $139.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.94.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

