Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Shares of NYSE:HI opened at $42.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.64. Hillenbrand has a fifty-two week low of $36.25 and a fifty-two week high of $53.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.47.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 21.62%. The company had revenue of $716.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hillenbrand will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.14%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 50,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 73,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 198,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,421,000 after acquiring an additional 15,535 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 206,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

