Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,320,000 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the August 31st total of 8,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:HBM opened at $4.87 on Monday. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of $3.62 and a one year high of $6.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.06 and a 200-day moving average of $4.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The mining company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $312.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.25 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a negative return on equity of 1.59%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.008 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.69%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,753 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Hudbay Minerals by 290.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,185 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 6,091 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. increased its position in Hudbay Minerals by 7,178.0% during the first quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 5,968 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 5,886 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Hudbay Minerals by 29.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,043 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the second quarter worth $48,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Scotiabank upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Hudbay Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.44.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

