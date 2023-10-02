Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) PT Lowered to $100.00 at Barclays

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $337.00 to $328.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Evercore ISI reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $222.85.

Get Illumina alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Illumina

Illumina Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of ILMN opened at $137.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.51. The company has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Illumina has a 1-year low of $127.37 and a 1-year high of $248.87.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 93.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total value of $83,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,604,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Illumina

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,434,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,186,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

(Get Free Report)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.