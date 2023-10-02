Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Short Interest Update

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 639,200 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the August 31st total of 492,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 277,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Inogen from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Inogen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Inogen in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Inogen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Inogen
Institutional Trading of Inogen
Inogen Stock Down 2.6 %
NASDAQ INGN opened at $5.22 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.72. Inogen has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $26.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.98.
Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The medical technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.22. Inogen had a negative net margin of 27.57% and a negative return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $83.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Inogen will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.
About Inogen
Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.
Further Reading
