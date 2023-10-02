Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Short Interest Update

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGNGet Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 639,200 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the August 31st total of 492,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 277,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Inogen from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Inogen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Inogen in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Inogen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Inogen

Institutional Trading of Inogen

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 447.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 677,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,353,000 after buying an additional 553,609 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inogen by 28.7% in the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,207,535 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,550,000 after acquiring an additional 492,347 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Inogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,687,000. Arboretum Ventures LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,118,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Inogen during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,577,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inogen Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ INGN opened at $5.22 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.72. Inogen has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $26.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.98.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGNGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The medical technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.22. Inogen had a negative net margin of 27.57% and a negative return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $83.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Inogen will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

Further Reading

