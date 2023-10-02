Insider Buying: Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Buys $8,866,025.00 in Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 507,500 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.47 per share, for a total transaction of $8,866,025.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 45,455,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,101,453.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Asana Trading Down 0.7 %
NYSE ASAN opened at $18.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Asana, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.32 and a 52 week high of $27.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.55.
Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $162.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.91 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 54.21% and a negative return on equity of 87.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Analysis on ASAN
Institutional Trading of Asana
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Asana by 118.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Asana by 120.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 765.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the period. 26.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Asana
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Asana
- Investing in the Best Airline Stocks
- Will the Energy Sector Continue to Outshine the Market?
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/25 – 9/29
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.