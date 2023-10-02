Insider Buying: Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) Major Shareholder Acquires $904,500.00 in Stock

Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Free Report) major shareholder John Steven Emerson acquired 150,000 shares of Coda Octopus Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $904,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,110,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Coda Octopus Group Stock Performance

CODA opened at $6.20 on Monday. Coda Octopus Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.27 and a fifty-two week high of $11.09. The company has a market capitalization of $68.94 million, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.46 and a 200-day moving average of $8.11.

Get Coda Octopus Group alerts:

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.89 million for the quarter. Coda Octopus Group had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 19.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in Coda Octopus Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 245,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 7,863 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Coda Octopus Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 66,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Coda Octopus Group by 37.1% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 52,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 14,270 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Coda Octopus Group by 33.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 13,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Coda Octopus Group by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 8,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

CODA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Coda Octopus Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. TheStreet downgraded Coda Octopus Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th.

View Our Latest Research Report on CODA

Coda Octopus Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and rentals underwater technologies and equipment for real time 3D imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the United States of America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coda Octopus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coda Octopus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.