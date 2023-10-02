Insider Buying: Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) Major Shareholder Acquires $904,500.00 in Stock

Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Free Report) major shareholder John Steven Emerson acquired 150,000 shares of Coda Octopus Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $904,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,110,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
CODA opened at $6.20 on Monday. Coda Octopus Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.27 and a fifty-two week high of $11.09. The company has a market capitalization of $68.94 million, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.46 and a 200-day moving average of $8.11.
Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.89 million for the quarter. Coda Octopus Group had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 19.83%.
CODA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Coda Octopus Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. TheStreet downgraded Coda Octopus Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th.
Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and rentals underwater technologies and equipment for real time 3D imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the United States of America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.
