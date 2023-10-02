Insider Selling: Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Insider Sells $5,328,800.00 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.22, for a total value of $5,328,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,044,797 shares in the company, valued at $139,187,856.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Nathan Blecharczyk also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Airbnb alerts:

On Wednesday, September 13th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total value of $8,713,200.00.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 20,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total value of $2,857,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 30th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.85, for a total value of $5,234,000.00.

Airbnb Price Performance

ABNB stock opened at $137.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.91 and a 52-week high of $154.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABNB. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Airbnb from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.81.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Airbnb

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 7.2% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,417,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,413 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 5.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,971,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,011,000 after purchasing an additional 429,772 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,602,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,719 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,737,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,712,000 after acquiring an additional 273,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $332,438,000. Institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.