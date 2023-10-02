Insider Selling: Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) CEO Sells $312,206.40 in Stock

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) CEO Shoshana Shendelman sold 115,632 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total transaction of $312,206.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,600,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,020,958.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Applied Therapeutics Trading Down 6.7 %

NASDAQ:APLT opened at $2.49 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.42. The company has a market cap of $157.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.95. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $2.90.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 52,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 41,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 548.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 62,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target central nervous system rare disease and diabetic complications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase III for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

