Insider Selling: Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) VP Sells $759,325.00 in Stock

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) VP Paul T. Demzik sold 4,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $759,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Arch Resources Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of ARCH opened at $170.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.42 and a 1-year high of $175.10.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by ($1.78). The company had revenue of $757.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.17 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 68.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $19.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 26.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Resources Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Resources

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $3.97 dividend. This is an increase from Arch Resources’s previous None dividend of $2.45. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 113.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 295 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 416.7% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 310 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARCH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $195.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Report on Arch Resources

Arch Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical products. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,263 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,450 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,087 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.