Insider Selling: Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) Major Shareholder Sells $2,962,500.00 in Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) major shareholder 5Am Partners Vi, Llc sold 197,500 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $2,962,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 854,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,821,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

5Am Partners Vi, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Enliven Therapeutics alerts:

On Thursday, August 24th, 5Am Partners Vi, Llc sold 440,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $7,040,000.00.

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ELVN opened at $13.66 on Monday. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.84 and a 52 week high of $25.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.88. The company has a market cap of $562.79 million, a P/E ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Trading of Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ELVN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts anticipate that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,280,000. Commodore Capital LP lifted its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,348,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,928,000 after buying an additional 616,907 shares during the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC lifted its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 2,230,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,517,000 after buying an additional 15,985 shares during the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC bought a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,156,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 4,476.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,546,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,564,000 after buying an additional 1,512,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

About Enliven Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. Its pipeline of small molecule kinase inhibitors include ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial has been activated to evaluate people with cancers harboring an abnormal HER2 gene.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enliven Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enliven Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.