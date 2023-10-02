Insider Selling: FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) EVP Sells $1,294,020.00 in Stock

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.34, for a total value of $1,294,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,404.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:FDS opened at $437.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.81. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $377.89 and a fifty-two week high of $474.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $430.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $413.83.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.51 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $535.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.32 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,141,000 after acquiring an additional 20,911 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at $1,024,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth $462,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at $385,860,000. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

FDS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $332.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $442.73.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

