Insider Selling: Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Insider Sells $1,156,323.84 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,188 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $1,156,323.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 813,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,368,188.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Thomas Aj Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 25th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,188 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $1,157,906.40.

On Friday, September 22nd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 12,827 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.30, for a total transaction of $1,132,624.10.

On Wednesday, September 20th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 26,348 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $2,373,691.32.

On Monday, September 18th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 25,987 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total transaction of $2,355,461.68.

On Friday, September 15th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 26,348 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.82, for a total transaction of $2,419,273.36.

On Wednesday, September 13th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 21,246 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total transaction of $1,964,617.62.

On Monday, September 11th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 20,593 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total transaction of $1,948,303.73.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $86.56 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.58. The stock has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.79. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.70 and a 12-month high of $95.59.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IBKR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $104.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $97.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.83.

Institutional Trading of Interactive Brokers Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 33.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,589,000 after purchasing an additional 40,304 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 213.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 9,395 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 10.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 14.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter worth about $699,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

