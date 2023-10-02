Insider Selling: Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) CFO Sells $1,381,500.00 in Stock

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $1,381,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,738,655.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Marathon Oil Trading Down 2.4 %

MRO stock opened at $26.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.53.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 28.52%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Marathon Oil

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Marathon Oil by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 59,687 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at $201,000. ING Groep NV increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 171,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 63,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 2.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,173 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRO. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

