Insider Selling: Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) VP Sells $1,010,100.00 in Stock

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) VP Michael A. Henderson sold 37,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $1,010,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 94,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,573,134.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Marathon Oil Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $26.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $33.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.37.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.62%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.4% in the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 108,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,492,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 39,960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth about $15,200,230,000. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 0.5% in the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 76,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,321 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.29.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

