Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Director Sells $989,600.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total value of $989,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,196,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,408,291.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Noubar Afeyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 20th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total value of $1,571,100.00.

On Wednesday, September 13th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $1,645,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 6th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total value of $1,614,150.00.

On Wednesday, August 30th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,731,900.00.

On Wednesday, August 23rd, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.51, for a total transaction of $1,732,650.00.

On Wednesday, August 16th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total transaction of $975,600.00.

On Wednesday, August 2nd, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total value of $1,664,850.00.

On Wednesday, July 26th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total value of $1,806,300.00.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total value of $1,882,200.00.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.81, for a total transaction of $1,887,150.00.

Moderna Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $103.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.34 and a 200-day moving average of $124.98. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.02 and a 12 month high of $217.25. The firm has a market cap of $39.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.84) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.67 million. Moderna had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business’s revenue was down 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -4.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Moderna by 8.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,121,000 after buying an additional 47,755 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 12.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 41.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,019,000 after purchasing an additional 17,031 shares during the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on MRNA. UBS Group upgraded Moderna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $221.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. TD Cowen downgraded Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $136.28 target price on the stock. Finally, 51job reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.52.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

See Also

