Insider Selling: Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Director Sells $327,576.64 in Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $327,576.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,619,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,482,853.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Procore Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

PCOR opened at $65.32 on Monday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $76.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.31 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.15 and a 200-day moving average of $62.62.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.13. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.16% and a negative net margin of 31.15%. The firm had revenue of $228.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.69 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PCOR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Procore Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.14.

View Our Latest Research Report on PCOR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procore Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCOR. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.