Insider Selling: T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) Major Shareholder Sells $1,136,428.38 in Stock

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) major shareholder Group L.P. Cr sold 5,981,202 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.19, for a total value of $1,136,428.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 571,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,641.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Group L.P. Cr also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 25th, Group L.P. Cr sold 250,000 shares of T2 Biosystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.25, for a total value of $62,500.00.

On Thursday, September 21st, Group L.P. Cr sold 6,338,211 shares of T2 Biosystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total value of $1,901,463.30.

On Tuesday, September 19th, Group L.P. Cr sold 10,401,466 shares of T2 Biosystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.37, for a total value of $3,848,542.42.

T2 Biosystems Stock Up 23.9 %

NASDAQ:TTOO opened at $0.22 on Monday. T2 Biosystems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $5.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in T2 Biosystems in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 1,763.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 323,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 306,067 shares in the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in T2 Biosystems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 449.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 538,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 440,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 3.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on T2 Biosystems in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

