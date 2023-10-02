Insider Selling: Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) SVP Sells $2,565,360.00 in Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $2,565,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,638,680.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Tesla Stock Up 1.6 %

TSLA opened at $250.22 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $250.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.64. The company has a market cap of $794.20 billion, a PE ratio of 70.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 2.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $293.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.60.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

