Insider Selling: TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) CEO Sells $339,246.68 in Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total value of $339,246.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,845,930.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
TriNet Group Price Performance
TNET stock opened at $116.48 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.13. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.60 and a 52-week high of $118.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.
TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $341.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.34 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 45.40%. As a group, equities analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriNet Group
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TNET. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TriNet Group from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on TriNet Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen raised TriNet Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on TriNet Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TriNet Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.67.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TNET
About TriNet Group
TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TriNet Group
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- Will the Energy Sector Continue to Outshine the Market?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/25 – 9/29
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.