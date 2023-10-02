Insider Selling: TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) CEO Sells $339,246.68 in Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total value of $339,246.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,845,930.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TriNet Group Price Performance

TNET stock opened at $116.48 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.13. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.60 and a 52-week high of $118.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $341.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.34 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 45.40%. As a group, equities analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriNet Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 85.3% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 2,866.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 24.0% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 78.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TNET. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TriNet Group from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on TriNet Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen raised TriNet Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on TriNet Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TriNet Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TNET

About TriNet Group

(Get Free Report)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.