Insider Selling: Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Major Shareholder Sells 34,245,314 Shares of Stock

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 34,245,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $542,445,773.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Xerox Stock Performance

Shares of Xerox stock opened at $15.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Xerox Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00.

Get Xerox alerts:

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xerox Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Xerox

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently -58.14%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XRX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Xerox by 15.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,540,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $239,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,262 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Xerox by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,383,602 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $161,977,000 after buying an additional 176,526 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Xerox by 1.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,968,955 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $88,878,000 after buying an additional 93,350 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,790,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $74,965,000 after purchasing an additional 52,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,435,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,258,000 after purchasing an additional 133,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Xerox in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Xerox

Xerox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.