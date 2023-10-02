Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 37.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.1% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 33,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,035,000 after acquiring an additional 6,552 shares during the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,370,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.6% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 44,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 69,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,952,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

IVV opened at $429.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $461.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $446.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $431.53.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

