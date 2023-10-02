Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Receives C$220.36 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$220.36.

IFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$227.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. CIBC set a C$225.00 price target on Intact Financial and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. TD Securities set a C$220.00 price target on Intact Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Desjardins set a C$225.00 price target on Intact Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Intact Financial from C$224.00 to C$221.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th.

Shares of TSE:IFC opened at C$198.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29. Intact Financial has a 1 year low of C$182.01 and a 1 year high of C$209.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$196.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$197.62. The firm has a market cap of C$35.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.54 by C($0.24). Intact Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of C$5.49 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intact Financial will post 13.7973164 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.62%.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner-occupied residences, and seasonal residences, as well as travel insurance.

