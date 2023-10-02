International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 8,728 SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 14,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 69,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 9,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 27,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $72.37 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $67.11 and a twelve month high of $86.96.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

