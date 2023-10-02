International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 14,814 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 155.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,814 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Derbend Asset Management increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 230,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,130,000 after buying an additional 14,436 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 189.3% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 41,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 26,900 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Day & Ennis LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,432,000.

NASDAQ:JEPQ opened at $46.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.95. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.61 and a fifty-two week high of $49.48.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.4506 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.37.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

